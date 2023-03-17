Billie Eilish makes acting debut in Amazon series

tz stars

Split

Billie Eilish has already perfected the dark look – the singer is now allowed to show more of her dark side in an Amazon series. © Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa

The series revolves around a woman whose obsession with a pop star ends in blood. On Instagram, Eilish gives an insight into her own role, revealing that her character also has nothing against violence.

Berlin – Pop icon Billie Eilish (21, “NDA”) shows her skills as an actress for the first time in the Amazon Prime series “Bee Swarm”.

The series hits Amazon on Friday and tells the story of a young woman “whose obsession with a pop star takes a dark turn,” according to the series’ trailer on YouTube.

Eilish plays a girl named “Eva” in the seven-episode series. In a short scene that she published on Instagram, she asks leading actress Dominique Fishback (31) if she hurt anyone. When she says yes, Eilish says: “Very good.” dpa