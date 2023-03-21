Bitcoin distributors robbed via zero-day flaw, what happened during this impressive theft?

General Bytes has been the victim of a huge theft through its Bitcoin ATMs. Nearly $1.6 million in cryptocurrency was stolen through a zero-day breach. A catastrophic situation since it is the second hack for the company after a breakage during the summer of 2023.

© General Bytes

If the world of cryptocurrencies turns out to be less violent than at the time, it is still the wild west in 2023 with huge sums stolen very regularly! All institutions are targeted by hackers like General Bytes, which provides Bitcoin distributors. Bad luck for the company, its devices were hacked (for the second time after an episode in August) with a stolen loot nearly $1.6 million for the thief. It hurts.

Huge theft of nearly $1.6 million for General Bytes

© Unsplash/Kanchanara

Digital proves it to us on a daily basis. No one is safe from online theft. Whether through malware like Xenomorph 3 attacking French banks from infected Android devices or popular video games. But today, General Bytes reveals that hackers have taken advantage of a zero-day vulnerability of its distributors to steal no less than $1.6 million in cryptocurrencies including 1.5 million Bitcoin, $96,500 Litecoin and $36,500 Ether.

These are the distributors of General Bytes who have been stolen via a zero-day flaw as the company puts it: The hacker downloaded his own Java application remotely from the main service interface used by distributors to download videos and run it using the privileges of user “batm” “. Then the API keys were decrypted, two-factor authentication was disabled to allow the attacker to steal this huge sum of $1.6 million. General Bytes invites its customers to change their passwords and keys without wasting time.

How can I prevent the theft of my cryptocurrencies?

© Ledger

There are no miracle tips to avoid theft, but you can minimize the risks. We recommend you cold wallets like those of the French company Ledger whose price starts from 79 euros for the Ledger Nano S Plus. A mouthful of bath to allow you to store your cryptocurrencies offline.

The more resourceful can opt for the paper walletsheet of paper where the private key is and the storage address it allows to open.