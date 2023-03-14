Bizarrap in Buenos Aires: all the data on the tickets

After last Friday debuting on the Jimmy Fallon show, Shaving He announced his own tour in which he will visit several cities but so far only the first one has been released: Buenos Aires.

The producer will soon start his BZRP Live Tour by Argentina and this is all the data you need to have.

– The show is the April 20th in it Palermo Hippodrome.

– The presale of tickets is exclusive for Banco Macro clients in up to 6 installments without interest with Visa Macro and starts on Wednesday 15/3 At 10 am.

– Once the stock of tickets is finished, the general sale where can you buy with All payment methods enabled.

– Tickets only can be purchased at ticketek.com.ar. Any other reselling site is not official .

More dates in other cities will be announced soon.