Black and red education plans in Berlin: religion as a compulsory subject? Not a good idea, but not a scandal either

You don’t have to be a fan of the idea of ​​​​reintroducing religious education as a compulsory option in schools – as the CDU and SPD are now apparently planning to do. However, the gasping that the proposal triggered shortly after it became known is difficult to understand.

What is it about? In addition to ethics, which is already a compulsory subject, the CDU wants Berlin to have an additional compulsory elective subject. This means that in addition to the compulsory elective subjects that already exist, there should be another offer, for example for Christian or Islamic religious education.

In other words: If you don’t want to, you won’t have to complete a single hour of religious instruction in your school career in the future either. Participation remains a free decision.

Nevertheless, the introduction of an elective subject undoubtedly enhances religious education. If only because (voluntary) religious education is no longer limited to elementary school. Critics say that the project, with which Berlin would only bring it into line with almost all other federal states, is therefore softening the state’s distance from religion. But is that true?

More influence of the state possible

So far, the optional subject of religion in elementary schools has been the responsibility of the religious communities themselves. The state has only limited influence on the teaching content. On the contrary, this influence would even grow with a new compulsory subject religion.

For regular school subjects, the state has sovereignty over curricula and also the training of teaching staff. Religious fundamentalism, no matter from which side, could be better prevented by a compulsory elective than by an optional elective.

The proud Berlin secularism does not lose its halo through the introduction of a compulsory optional subject religion. So is it automatically a good idea? No.

Because although the so-called time table, i.e. the total number of hours, should not be expanded, teachers with other or additional qualifications are still required. The introduction will therefore represent an additional burden for schools.

The SPD apparently wanted to give the CDU a victory on points in the coalition negotiations on this issue. You can find that good or bad, it’s not a scandal.

