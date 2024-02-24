Places to travel to, here we tell you

Before traveling to other places, Miamians want to get to know their city, and Little Havana is part of what makes Miami such a dynamic cultural melting pot.

The neighborhood is centered around Calle Ocho (Southwest Eighth Street), a major vehicular artery filled with restaurants, candy shops, fruit stands, tobacco shops, bars, art galleries and music venues, where Cuban exiles settled. for the first time in the 1960s.

Also on Calle 8 is the famous Parque Máximo Gómez (known as Parque del Domino), where Miamians gather to talk politics while playing heated games of dominoes.

The street is full of restaurants, cafes, cigar factories and art galleries where you can learn about Cuban cultural heritage, from the poet, essayist, patriot and martyr José Martí to the beloved singer Celia Cruz.

Check out this link for more information.

Gran Canaria

Like books that tell stories of adventures and incredible places, the island of Gran Canaria surprises with its contrast of landscapes, towns and main city, which well deserves the name of a miniature continent.

A few kilometers from the west coast of Morocco and a two and a half hour flight from Madrid, we feel the sensation of having arrived at the Fortunate Islands which, as a myth, were narrated by several classic writers.

The contrast of landscapes, with arid and subtropical areas, which give rise to deep ravines and high cliffs, leads to exuberant pine forests, hills and altitudes that contrast with sandy beaches of various colors, a desert area in the south and a city in the north. that appears more cosmopolitan every time.

Greece

When we visited the Hellenic country, we left them with the desire to return soon. Cradle of the West, where rights, philosophy and democracy were first discussed, has much more than the great Acropolis.

Athens is not the typical European city with Renaissance palaces and voluminous avenues, but it has more than 3,400 years of history and boasts one of the richest archaeological sites on the planet.

Greek cuisine in Athens has a wide range of dishes full of flavors, meats and vegetables. Beyond the popular gyro and the undisputed moussaka, there are the pork or lamb skewers, the stews or the eggplants stuffed with beef that please the most demanding palates.

If you like cheese, for breakfast or snack, be sure to try the feta cheese empanadas.

Panama

This isthmus unites the Americas and allows crossing from the Pacific to the Atlantic. But in addition to commerce and a tax haven, in Panama there are beaches, jungles, towns and gastronomy to discover, as well as a capital city where the old town contrasts with the tall buildings on the other side.

Many go to Panama to learn about the great engineering of the canal, but Panama City is also one of the largest banking centers in the world.

For this reason, at one end there are tall buildings, while at the other the old area, a bastion of history, survives.

Thailand

This country is the most visited in Southeast Asia.

When you arrive in Bangkok, the first place you should visit is the Grand Palace and neighboring Wat Pho, home of the famous Reclining Buddha and massage school.

But there’s more than that. From the capital city to its lush jungles, postcard-perfect beaches, world-class diving, mind-blowing cuisine and affordable prices, this country has a lot to offer.

The city of Chiang Mai is a must-see, a mosaic of ancient temples, massage parlours, music venues and markets.