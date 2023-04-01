Prosecutor’s Office requests 9 months of preventive detention against Yeison Lucano for attempted femicide

They request preventive detention for a subject who tried to murder an 11-year-old girl.

Yeison Lucano, 25, would have tried sexually abuse of an 11-year-old girl and then murder her, in Ucayali. To collect evidence that he committed this crime, the Atalaya Provincial Criminal Prosecutor’s Office requested 9 months of preventive detention against him. Thus, it is in the hands of the Judiciary to admit the request so that this subject remains behind bars while they investigate him.

As he failed to end the life of the little girl, she was transferred to the Hospital de Satipobecause he had injuries. There, he received first aid; Later, they had to transfer her to Lima to admit her to the San Borja Children’s Health Institute.

The doctor Zulema Torres, general director of this clinic, reported that the girl arrived intubated at the hospital and entered the operating room. The doctors removed the “sharp” objects that she had on her head.

He also reported that the health prognosis he was reserved, complex and serious. He described as “abominable and terrifying” what happened.

“It is located in the Intensive care unit (ICU). We hope that the evolution is favourable, but really what we have just seen in this surgery is terrifying (…) what they have done is nail him, they have beaten him and they have stabbed him with these sharp weapons ”, he said.

Lucano was captured in a lodging located in the town of Satipoin Junin. Since he could only remain in prison for three days, until April 1, the Ombudsman’s Office asked the Prosecutor’s Office to work quickly on the investigation process.

Meanwhile, the Vice Minister of Women, Sivia Loli Espinoza, requested the maximum sentence for the aggressor of the minor under 11 years of age.

The current government showed its indignation against this attack, which it described as “cowardly.” They communicated that they arranged that the health ministriesof the Interior, of Justice and Human Rights, of Women and Vulnerable Populations and the Institute of Health, “deploy your best efforts to care for the victim and their relatives.”

The Minister of Justice, José Tello, ordered that the Public Defense assume the legal representation of the minor during the process that is followed to obtain a conviction.

“As a father and minister of State I am outraged to learn about the repulsive acts perpetuated to an 11-year-old girl in Ucayali. I have arranged for the Public Defense to contact the relatives and assume free legal sponsorship to seek justice, ”she wrote on social networks.