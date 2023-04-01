Maya Nazor imposes a trend with these microbikinis for Easter

Maya Nazor has become one of the most popular influencers on social networks, largely due to her spectacular figure and her sense of fashion, which is always reflected in her Instagram photos.

Former Santa Fe Klan couple He has shown that he does not feel sorry to show off his body and that she is a lover of the sea, which is why she enjoys a vast collection of swimsuits that more than one follow to be fashionable in the summer.

Now what The Easter break is coming, we leave you with the most daring bikinis and in trend of the native of Cuernavaca so that you go out to show off your body and refresh this bridge.

Maya Nazor shows off her sense of fashion with these bikinis

Maya Nazor shows off her figure



The influencer who has 4.7 million followers on Instagram has a large collection of swimwears for all occasions, like the last red that he shared on his networks, which he uses to enjoy from a jacuzzi.

Maya Nazor shows off her youthful figure



Although, he also has an affinity for the most youthful looks and with his 23 models wearing swimsuits with bright colors, flowery designs or small details that highlight its beauty.

The instagramer models in basic tones too



Finally, the network star knows that basic colors such as black, white or earth tones never go out of stylewhich is why he also boasts them in his collection of chiquibiquins for this season.

Who is the father of Maya Nazor’s child?

Santa Fe Klan is the father of Maya Nazor’s child



The romantic story betweene Maya Nazor and Santa Fe Klan began in an accelerated way and by a crush, As revealed by the model and influencer, according to what she said, she was already attracted to the rapper before she officially met him, although it was until she had the opportunity to talk to him, during a car trip, that she fell in love with humility, the way of thinking and how comfortable she felt with the singer.

It didn’t take long for them to make their relationship public, and 9 months later they announced that they became parents, the singer even released a song inspired by his newborn called “Luka”, with which he announced that he had already been born.

