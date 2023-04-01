The Wolf did not know how to sustain it and suffered a heavy defeat

He couldn’t continue partying before going out for drinks. Gymnastics does not finish sustaining its identity in a longer playing time and that is why it fell to Central, who managed to solve the problems that Lobo generated, especially in the first half.

Faced with a packed Giant, already throbbing the Rosario classic, Chirola decided to respect the scheme and names of the victory in the derby.

Thus, apart from the ownership of Bautista Barros Schelotto, he returned to dump Franco Soldano on the right sector despite the fact that Russo left aside the line of three centrals with two flying wingers.

Pushed by his people, Rosario Central found space on the wings although without precision in the centers that were especially flush with the grass.

It was difficult for the Wolf to find Alan Lescano to lead the game. In any case, Gimnasia was faithful to the idea of ​​its coach and did not back down, which is why the game had a rhythm from area to area, but with few arrivals.

When Gimnasia had managed not only to stand on equal footing but also to prowl the rival area without finishing, after 21 minutes the Scoundrel managed to get fruits from the attack formula: overflow and cross from the left of Alan Rodríguez, easy header from Alejo Véliz to the 1 to 0.

After half an hour of play, a drop in tension forced the game to stop, which was played again without 100% lighting. Gymnastics did not have all the lights on offense either, because what they hinted at up to three quarters failed to translate into scoring situations.

Shots from Tarragona and Domínguez plus some still balls hinted to Fatura Broun that the game was open. The 1 of Central had a great save before a mid-range shot by Ignacio Miramón from the rebound was pushed by Barros Schelotto, which led to an extensive VAR check.

And the VAR said a goal, many years later a goal from Lobo de Barros Schelotto. 1 to 1 with that celebration with delay typical of modern times.

With the fair tie, the Tripero finished the first 45 minutes better, more affirmed from the Miramón-Lescano tandem to supply Franco Soldano and Benjamín Domínguez from the outside.

Central began to suffer the game because he gave up the attack and was filled with nerves and doubts. Leo Morales had the second almost from the penalty spot, in another controversial action in which a penalty was claimed.

After all, Chirola’s team grew in the game throughout the first 45 minutes and ended up in an offensive position against Gigante himself.

The beginning of the complement provided a very clear move for Lobo, because after a cross from Melluso, Tarragona anticipated their marker and after the turn they defined above Broun.

The ball fell on the roof of the goal, awakening the uhhh of the local fans themselves. In the next one, Malcorra defined well against Durso, but the action was annulled due to off side.

In that round trip, Ignacio Malcorra finished off and the ball deflected off Véliz and passed Durso’s left-handed spout who had nothing to do. With good pressure and circulation, Gymnastics also started the second half well.

However, Giaccone missed second on a set ball in which Lobo showed some weakness. Intense and highly mobile beyond mistakes, Rosario Central and Gimnasia put on a good show.

And in those crossed balls that hurt Gimnasia so much in the first half, Central found its prize. From left to right, because the center of the left-back Rodríguez found Damián Martínez from the opposite sector who headed the goal.

fatal minutes

And they were fatal minutes for Lobo, because Durso went wrong on a set ball and collided with striker Alejo Véliz.

The VAR saved Lobo from the third because Trucco’s sign was that the ball had touched the elbow of the Central striker.

With the adverse result Gymnastics fell into confusion. He was left open defensively, he completely lost control of the game and it was a long team that Broun began to get further and further away.

And in another still ball, a karma for the Wolf in the Rosario night, Alejo Véliz settled the lawsuit before another weak response from Durso.

El Lobo stopped having his idea of ​​playing as a team and could not sustain his first 55 minutes of play over time, hence the reasons for a logic that fell in Rosario, due to some of his own faults and some of the virtues of Russo’s team.