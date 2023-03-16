Blackout affects 270,117 CDMX users

Inhabitants of various municipalities in Mexico City were left without electricity.

The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) reported that 270 thousand 117 users were affected, due to failures in the operation due to the meteorological conditions that are registered in the Capital.

“The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) reports that, at 7:09 p.m., two high-voltage lines went out of operation, affecting 270,117 users from various municipalities in Mexico City, due to damage to an element of the substation Merced,” the agency said in a statement.

The problem was registered in demarcations such as Benito Juárez, Iztapalapa, Iztacalco or Cuauhtémoc.

According to neighborhood reports, the lack of electricity covered neighborhoods such as Doctores, Roma, Vista Alegre and even Condesa.

“In the Iztapalapa City Hall, Canal de Tecorrales street, we have not had electricity for more than an hour because the transformer exploded,” a user tweeted to an official account of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE).

In colonies of the Cuauhtémoc and Iztacalco mayors, inhabitants indicated that the service was restored after 30 minutes.

Metro lines, such as 3, 8, 9, B, were also affected and users reported that the trains stopped for more than 30 minutes and were left in darkness.

“What a massive blackout in Narvarte/Del Valle/Roma/Doctors/Condesa. On my route in part of Line 3 there is all Cuauhtémoc avenue without light from Zapata to Av. Chapultepec,” they reported through social networks.

The water pumps of housing units in the Iztacalco Mayor’s Office also stopped working.

“Does anyone have electricity?” some neighbors yelled after the lights went out.

The CFE reported that at 8:09 p.m. power was restored to 260,420 users, an advance of 96% of those affected.