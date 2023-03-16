Marlabs ernennt Usha Jamadagni zum Chief Delivery Officer

Marlabs

Piscataway, N.J. and Bangalore, India, March 16, 2023 (Reuters) /PRNewswire/

The industry veteran is set to spearhead the delivery of digital solutions to global clients

Marlabs Innovation LLC, the international digital solutions company, today announced the appointment of Usha Jamadagni to the Marlabs Board of Directors as Chief Delivery Officer (CDO).

Usha will lead Marlabs’ global supply and operations, committed to sustainable growth and profitability with a strong focus on people. She has over a quarter century of experience in various leadership roles in the United States and India. Prior to Marlabs, Usha was Managing Director at Accenture India.

Usha has previously worked with Fortune 500 companies in the intelligent cloud and infrastructure space. Usha, recognized in the industry for her leadership, communication, negotiation and people skills, holds a bachelor’s degree in Electronics and Communications Engineering from Mysore University and a master’s degree in Computer Science from PACE University, New York.

“We are excited to welcome Usha to our Marlabs family and to embark on the next phase of our growth journey. Usha is a visionary leader and her extensive experience in delivering digital solutions will be instrumental in motivating Marlabs’ talent to achieve excellence. We look forward to scaling our global delivery capability in the coming months. The timing couldn’t have been better,” says Todd Keller, COO of Marlabs.

“I think it’s great to be part of a company that values ​​culture and values ​​and is on the way to becoming the partner of choice for digital solutions. The excitement is palpable as Marlabs moves into the digital world and seeks accelerated growth and opportunities across continents. I look forward to working closely with the board and senior management in developing a world-class delivery organization,” said Usha.

Information on marlabs

Marlabs is a digital solutions company specializing in intelligent automation services, helping leading companies around the world to streamline operations, get closer to customers, turn data into decisions, mitigate cyber risk, improve legacy systems and capture new opportunities and digitally driven revenue. It offers digital-first strategy and consulting services, rapid solution incubation and prototyping, and agile technical development of digital solutions. Marlabs is headquartered in New Jersey with offices in the US, Germany and India.

