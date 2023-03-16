Lamosa will invest 260 million dollars this 2023

Grupo Lamosa, dedicated to the manufacture and sale of ceramic coatings and adhesives, will invest 260 million dollars this year to expand the productive capacity of its plants in the markets where it operates.

“This investment is without growth due to acquisitions, they are investments in the current plants (…) We are going to invest in all the countries where we operate, in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Spain, Peru, Colombia,” said Federico Toussaint, director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company based in Monterrey, Nuevo León. Under this growth plan, the Group estimates to increase its productive capacity by about 10%, which will go from 225 million cubic meters to 245 million cubic meters. While it plans to channel around 80 million dollars to renew its machinery. In an interview, the manager commented that the announced investment is already approved and underway. During the first quarter of the year, they have channeled between 40 and 50 million dollars. Meanwhile, the largest disbursement will be made between the second and third quarters.

Federico Toussaint sees a good business outlook this year, despite the complex environment due to high inflation in its inputs (such as energy and freight) and the normalized demand for its products, after the strong growth reported during the Covid pandemic. -19. “We are pursuing very specific objectives for each region in the year. We believe that we are going to have very good results, with a very positive return, accepting that the bubble of the pandemic is normalizing”, he commented.

Jorge Touché, director of Administration and Finance of Grupo Lamosa, explained that nearshoring will bring benefits to the company, mainly due to the expected demand in the residential segment.

