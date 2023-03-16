Soccer player denounced that the Carlos A. Mannucci club does not grant him his pass letter

María Valentin said through a statement that the Trujillo club did not give her an answer about the request for her pass letter.

Without a club and without being able to play. the soccer player Maria Valentin, 27 years old, He denounced, through his social networks, that his former team Carlos A. Manucci does not give you your pass letter, even though you made the request in advance. Currently, the player is training with University of Sports awaiting the response of the Trujillo cast.

“I have been applying for my transfer card to my old club Carlos A. Mannucci for monthsBut so far I haven’t had any response. It is for this reason that I have to make this requirement public, ”said the soccer player in her statement.

“Once again I have repeatedly communicated with the club so that they can give me my pass letter and I still do not have a concrete answer, having said that I was not going to continue,” he added in his public letter.

the soccer player exposed that the delay in the delivery of their letters passes It has been hurting her since she has proposals to be able to play in another club for the season 2023, but you cannot accept the offer since you do not have the document in question.

“I ask you please to answer me about my request As a pass letter, I communicated well in advance that I had a job proposal, which I could not reject, since it was a great opportunity for my career and that it was in Lima for this year 2023, for this reason I could no longer reside in the city of Trujillo”, he commented.

On the other hand, Mary Valentine invoked the directors of the Trujillo club, as well as the authorities of the women’s tournament and the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) so that they can intercede for her and deliver her letter so that she can continue her football career.

“Please professor Luis Cordero and sports manager of the José Carlos Fernández club, who have been professional players and can understand my position in wanting to play soccer and not being able to achieve it so far, to you Miracles Loayza that you support women’s football so much and finally, President of the FPF, Agustín Lozano, that year after year has been supporting Trujillo football,” he said.

At present, the women’s soccer is not professional yet, only a few players in some teams have a contract. However, with the new start of another season, the possibility of calling the women’s league “semi-professional” was discussed, in order to guarantee some benefit to soccer players.

Mary Valentine He plays midfielder and defense. He was part of the squad Carlos A. Manuccithat last season he played the national final against Alianza Lima. Before playing in the Trujillo team, he was at Sporting Cristal. He has also worn the shirt of the Peruvian team.

For his part, to Carlos A Mannucci in the 2022 season did very well. In the regular phase, it was in third place with 31 points, ten games won, one draw and one loss. In the final hexagonal they were in second place with twelve points, winning 4 games and only losing to Lima Alliance.

In the semifinal they defeated Sports University. In the first leg final they tied 1-1 against Alianza and in the second leg in Matute they lost 3-0, leaving national runners-up.