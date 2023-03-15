Bluetti EB70: Strong power storage with 1000 watts of outdoor power



Whether camping, on the beach or to protect against power failures: portable power stations are essential companions for every outdoor trip. The popular Bluetti EB70 with an output of 1000 watts and a connection for solar modules is doing particularly well here.





Anyone who, despite the (hopefully) last cold days, is already busy planning their next spring or summer vacation and prefers a campsite or even the wilderness to a hotel should look around for a reliable power station. Even far away from civilization you no longer have to do without electricity and – thanks to the sun – you can even produce it yourself. For example with the popular Bluetti EB70.



Bluetti EB70 power station

For what purpose is the Bluetti EB70 suitable?

Anyone who finds the capacity of the Bluetti EB55 (700 W / 537 Wh) too low should reach for the more powerful Bluetti EB70. The long-lasting LiFePO4 battery offers an output of up to 1000 watts and a capacity of 716 watt hours. So it’s ideal for operating mini fridges, notebooks, radios or projectors for even longer. Or to supply smartphones, tablets and co. with additional battery charges.

Despite the significant increase in performance and capacity, the Bluetti EB70 remains compact and lightweight. The weight of less than 10 kilograms is still easy to lift and it can be transported in the trunk, in a camper van or set up in a tent without any problems. Also thanks to the practical carrying handle.

What connections does the Bluetti EB70 power station offer?

The Bluetti EB70 has ten outputs for a wide variety of devices. The two standard sockets (Schuko) are among the most important interfaces. Furthermore, the mobile power storage device relies on two classic USB-A ports and two modern USB-C connections, which can supply electronics connected via Power Delivery (PD) with up to 100 watts.





Bluetti EB70 power station

Also on board: Two 12V/10A outputs and the well-known vehicle connection in the form of the “cigarette lighter”. Alternatively, smartphones and accessories can also be charged via wireless charging on the integrated Qi charging pad.

How long does the battery last and how long does it take to charge?

The question of battery life is not always easy to answer. It all depends on which devices you connect to the Bluetti EB70 and how high their power consumption is. If your notebook and smartphone only draw 50 watts from the line, you can operate the electronics for almost 14.5 hours. The desktop PC with 300 watts, on the other hand, is kept alive for just under 2.5 hours. And a standard sandwich toaster (approx. 700 watts) ensures well-roasted panini for about an hour.

Always make sure that the connected devices do not exceed the power of 1000 watts. If you want to operate an electric grill (approx. 2000 watts), you need a more powerful power station, such as the Bluetti AC200 Max with 2000 watts of power and 2048 watt hours of capacity.



Application examples

charging options

There are three easy ways to charge the Bluetti EB70. Traditionally, the portable power station is charged within four to five hours via a socket. If charging is done using a car adapter, the waiting time is a maximum of eight hours (12V/100W) or less than five hours (24V/200W). Optionally, the power storage can also be charged by solar, optionally with the solar panels Bluetti PV120 (120 watts) or PV200 (200 watts). Matching cables are included in the scope of delivery.

Is the Bluetti EB70 worth buying?

Purchasing a portable power station is particularly worthwhile if you like to be away from the grid for a long time, for example in a mobile home, in the forest, on the beach or in a remote mountain hut. The Bluetti EB70 is recommended because with its 1000 watts of power and capacity of 716 watt hours it is in the middle of the field and at the same time remains compact with a lot of power. In the best case, we recommend using the optional solar modules so that you can supply your devices with electricity independently for longer periods of time on the go.

You, too, can discover the world and versatile application possibilities of Bluetti’s portable power stations directly in the manufacturer’s online shop.



Bluetti EB70 power station

