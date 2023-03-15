BMW: “New class” gets head-up display across the entire width



Apart from a few, shall we say, creative deviants, car manufacturers usually position speedometers & co. behind the steering wheel. BMW now wants to launch its next generation of vehicles with a new display that sits at the bottom edge of the windscreen.





As BMW announced today, they are planning to introduce the so-called Panoramic Vision Display for the next model generation, known as the “New Class”. It’s a kind of head-up display that’s basically supposed to be mounted in a narrow band just below the windscreen. Drivers should have all important information displayed directly in their field of vision.



As a driver, you should be able to choose which information is shown on the Panoramic Vision Display, with examples such as speed, time or even music being played being presented for the time being. BMW has yet to answer what type of display is used here, but it is likely to be one or more flexible OLED panels that display information brightly, sharply and legibly against a dark background.



Introduction probably not expected until 2025

Apparently BMW is still working on the implementation of the concept, because during the CES 2023 a similar approach was shown for the first time in January. At that time, however, the contents of the head-up display were projected directly onto the windshield. However, the new variant is housed in a kind of “lip” that protrudes from the surface of the dashboard. In its marketing materials, BMW rants all-encompassingly about an oh-so-important “natural and emotional relationship between man and machine,” which innovations such as the Panoramic Display want to create. However, it was left open whether other features that were shown in January in the study called i Vision Dee will soon end up in vehicles for the mass market.

It will be around a year before the new head-up display actually ends up in the first cars. The so-called “new class” of electric cars is not expected to go on sale until 2025, although further announcements are likely to be made at the IAA in Munich in September.

Summary BMW plans to introduce the Panoramic Vision Display for the next model generation.

Drivers can decide what information is displayed.

Display probably consists of flexible OLED panels.

The head-up display sits in a narrow band below the windscreen.

First cars with Panoramic Vision Display not available until 2025.

Further announcements at the IAA Munich in September.

See also: