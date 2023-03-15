Fritz-kola: Coca-Cola’s German competition – Merca2.0 Magazine

This product managed to be successful, and the goal is for it to be the leading soft drink in Europe, a fact that is already happening, since it is distributed throughout almost all of Europe, in Germany it is found in practically all supermarkets, even in some places in Berlin it is the only soft drink available. In addition, this soft drink has been classified as a sustainable product since all its containers are made of glass and the creators have stated that in this way it will not be possible to find containers in the seas or rivers.

Currently, the company has 300 employees and has been creating new flavors, such as lemon, orange, apple or rhubarb. According to company data, its market share is around 4 percent, and although it is evident that it has strong competition such as Coca-Cola or Pepsi, the concept of its brand has the potential to position itself in the best way, standing out as artisanal, sustainable and reduced in sugar.