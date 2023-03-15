Ghostwire Tokyo is released for Xbox in April

Ghostwire Tokyo was one of two Bethesda games (the other being Deathloop) that were released as time-exclusive console games for the Playstation, despite Microsoft owning Bethesda at launch. This was a result of Sony signing an agreement before Microsoft bought the huge publisher.

But Deathloop was released for Xbox Series S/X last fall, and now it’s time for Ghostwire Tokyo. According to a tweet from the official account, it will launch on Xbox Series S/X (and Game Pass) alongside a massive update on April 12th. The update is called The Spider’s Thread and is also coming to the PC and Playstation 5 versions, offering lots of new content such as new areas to explore as well as so-called quality-of-life improvements.

Something to look forward to perhaps?