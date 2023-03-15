Partnership: OpenAI ML models in Salesforce services

At the Salesforce developer conference TrailblazerDX 2023, the company announced the combination of its own ML models with those of OpenAI. At the same time, Salesforce announced the availability of its own AI software called EinsteinGPT, which is integrated directly into the company’s customer relationship management software.

Artificial intelligence everywhere

At Salesforce were now their own Software EinsteinGPT, Slack and many other services have been supplemented with new features. According to the provider, it is one of the first companies to be able to offer generative AI in CRM software. Similar to ChatGPT, the new models place the main focus on generating texts. Ready-made texts and text modules should make work easier for users, especially in the area of ​​customer management and service. But Salesforce also promises relief for development teams: EinsteinGPT, like CoPilot from Github or CodeWhisperer from Amazon Web Services, is intended to help developers find suitable code snippets. The system can also understand and answer questions about the code of the APEX programming language.

The EinsteinGPT integration is said to be able to explain various charts and plots in response to simple questions or commands. In connection with the SalesForce Datacloud, a central collection point for all data in the SalesForce ecosystem, the AI ​​can recognize the context of various data and should therefore be able to make correct statements with greater certainty.

Integration into data visualization

According to Francois Ajenstat, Chief Product Officer at Tableau, the integration of EinsteinGPT into the data visualization software Tableau should also significantly simplify data analysis. This is intended to simplify entry into data analysis, especially for small and medium-sized companies, and to circumvent the lack of specialist knowledge on the job market and the lack of insight into disorderly mountains of data.

At the developer fair, Salesforce also announced the launch of a new AI investment fund with $250 million in capital. This should help to promote further start-ups in the AI ​​sector. At the start of the investment fund, investments are to be made in four AI start-ups.



(fms)

