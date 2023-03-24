TikTok spy on people? “I think spying is not the right way to describe it”

O TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew was heard this Thursday, the 23rd, at the US Congress by US politicians, where he tried to dispel the suspicions that hover over the short video app.

How does the BGR websiteone of the most frequent topics of the audience concerns the way TikTok handles user data, with one of the congressmen asking the executive if the app “spy on Americans under the guidance of the Chinese Communist Party”.

“I think spying is not the right way to describe it…”declared Shou Zi Chew, thus seeking to divert the response in an attitude that was described by congressmen as “evasive”.

The TikTok CEO’s hearing in the US Congress does not seem to have the desired effect, with analysts calling it “a disaster” that did little to change the way the company is seen.

