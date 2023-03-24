Electric car owners are increasingly pissed off at home charging

Owners of electric cars in the United States are feeling the brunt of electricity cost inflation. Recharging their car has become more expensive and their satisfaction with the purchase of their vehicle has dropped slightly.

A recent study by JD Power reveals that electric car owners in the United States are increasingly frustrated with home charging for several reasons, primarily rising electricity prices and charging speeds. However, this is a small drop of 12 points out of 1,000.

Regarding the price of electricity, the owners did not expect such a rise in prices over the past year. It is due to inflation, which has increased at an impressive rate across the Atlantic, even more than in our country. Last June, the country recorded a peak of 9.1%, not seen since 1981. Thus, data from the US Energy Information Agency show that average tariffs there have increased by almost 10%. in 2022.

Another reason for the drop in satisfaction is charging speed. Thus, the study reveals that owners of electric cars are less satisfied in 2022 and 2023 than in 2021 and 2020. The most dissatisfied are obviously the owners of level 1 chargers, which plug into standard sockets and recharge a battery for 200 km in 20 hours. Satisfaction improves significantly when users have a level 2 charger with three to seven times higher performance.

In France, there are aids to have an electric charging station installed in your home. Individuals can benefit from a tax credit of 75% capped at €300 for the acquisition of a charging point and its installation at home. They can also obtain a 20% reduction in the VAT rate on the installation and maintenance estimate for charging stations.

Another obstacle to the adoption of the electric car

This is one more obstacle to the adoption of electric cars. These remain expensive compared to their thermal counterparts, with a price on average twice as high. In addition, electric cars are more expensive to maintain, which can still be a deterrent factor for the consumer to take the plunge. Similarly, some models like the Tesla are difficult to repair, or at exorbitant prices that have prompted customers to file complaints.

For the moment France is spared by this phenomenon thanks to the tariff shield put in place by the government. Despite galloping inflation of 6.3% over the past year, which does not seem ready to slow down, electricity prices only increased 4% in February 2022. Without this shield, the price would have reached peaks, with a 35% increase. Electrical conductors in France can therefore be reassured, however it will be necessary to be vigilant at the end of the “whatever the cost”.

