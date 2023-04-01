BMX track Bludenz: No stone is left unturned

Bludenz (dk). The BMX facility on Rungelinerstraße operated by the BMX Club Sparkasse Bludenz is showing its age and is therefore currently being completely renovated.

The railway is planned and rebuilt by the company Track Building under the leadership of Damien Godet, a former top French BMX rider. From the first curve to the finish, no stone is left unturned, the result will be a modern facility at a high international level. Material, machines and asphalting work come from local companies, 500 m³ of base material and 250 t of covering material are processed. Follow-up work is carried out independently.

Best opportunities for local athletes

The approx. 400 m long track is technically very demanding and offers local BMX athletes the best training opportunities to prepare for international competitions. But the new facility also provides a contemporary platform for your own events. Depending on the weather conditions, it should be completed in April, the opening will be announced in good time and will take place with a small party. Thanks are due to all officials and helpers who made this conversion possible, especially the working group “Bahnumbau 2023 project”. Herbert Dür, Markus Fritz, Noah Muther and Harald Muther. The new facility will certainly help to strengthen Bludenz’s reputation as a sports town.