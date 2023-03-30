BNPL increases sales by 66 percent: Kueski Pay

The projection in sales thanks to this payment method has led brands like Apple to join this functionality.

GlobalData has important projections that warn us of how important communication has become in the market through means of payment.

The projection in sales through BNPL developments allows us to understand the consumption in schemes where these resources stand out.

The method of payment BNPL It has meant an interesting ecosystem of resources, which help us understand the value of technology in favor of sales, following very important schemes, such as those that have to do with the projections given by firms such as Kueski Pay.

The BNPL has become so consolidated that in studies of GlobalData Its evolution has been measured, going from transactions with a value of 34 billion dollars in 2019 to 300 billion dollars in 2023.

“Global buy now, pay later (BNPL) transactions are projected to increase by more than $450 billion between 2021 and 2026. This would mean a further acceleration from what was seen between 2019 and 2021, when the payment method alternative increased by almost 400 percent. Regardless, BNPL achieved a global market share of around three per cent in 2021, with eight of the top 10 global buy-now-pay-later markets worldwide located in North-West Europe. Raynor the Bestanalyst of Statesman by exclusively presenting the previous study to platform subscribers.

Facing the Hot Sale…

Kuesky Pay revealed that payment methods such as BNPL have increased sales of merchants that implement them by 66 percentTherefore, tools such as the one that this firm has in the market, even allows an increase of 40 percent in the frequency of purchases and be it online or at physical points of sale, so now these service brands are even become sponsors of events such as the HOT SALE.

“Having Kueski Pay for the second consecutive year as an official sponsor of HOT SALE supports one of the primary objectives to achieve the development of the ecosystem, such as reducing the financial gap at the base of the population pyramid, by adding to the diversity of options in payment methods, which allow more people to participate in the digital economy and electronic commerce in Mexico”, explains Pierre BlaiseCEO of AMVO, when talking about the challenges that exist in the market in terms of financial inclusion.

The importance of BNPL is such that even brands like Apple have joined this market, with very interesting guidelines that have to do with how consumers trust these methods.

In the case of Apple, its purchase system now pays later started with a few users to later extend it to a greater number of users in the world.

The foregoing considers loans of up to a thousand dollars so that after deferred payments in four, a purchase can be settled.

It is important to see how payment methods have become important content bets in the market, with a very important precedent and it is the one that has to do with the way in which brands are involved with the consumer and how they end up assuming no longer only an offer of products but of services and on the other, the services are consolidated as brands.

These exercises are important antecedents of the value that there is in the interaction with the consumer and how, based on this relationship, it is possible to consolidate activities that are fundamental in the market.

Now read: