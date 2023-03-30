Indonesia stripped of Under-20 World Cup hosting by FIFA – Reuters

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, left, with Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Adek Berry/AFP via Getty Images)

FIFA on Wednesday stripped Indonesia of the right to host this year’s Men’s Under-20 World Cup, due to what an Indonesian official said was a breach of its commitments to the tournament.

The decision to stop Indonesia from hosting the tournament from May 20 to June 11 was taken after the country’s football federation (PSSI) said it had canceled the draw because the governor of the he largely Hindu island of Bali had refused to host the Israel team.

“FIFA has decided, due to the current circumstances, to withdraw Indonesia as hosts of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023,” read a FIFA statement.

“A new host will be announced as soon as possible, with tournament dates currently remaining unchanged. Potential sanctions against the PSSI could also be decided later. »

World football’s governing body added that the decision was taken following a meeting between its chairman Gianni Infantino and PSSI chairman Erick Thohir.

“Indonesia is a member of FIFA, so for all matters of international football, we must abide by the rules,” Thohir said in a statement posted on the PSSI website.

“I ask all football lovers to hold their heads high in the face of this difficult decision by FIFA. It’s time to prove to FIFA that we need to work harder to transform football, towards clean and high-performing football. »

The loss of hosting rights will be a big setback in Indonesia, where football has a huge following, despite a lack of international success since qualifying for the 1938 World Cup under the Dutch East Indies.

When asked why FIFA decided to withdraw Indonesia as hosts, Zainudin Amali, deputy head of the PSSI and former sports minister, told KompasTV: “FIFA has decided that Indonesia had failed to meet its previous commitments when applying. »

Zainudin added that he hopes to avoid sanctions but fears another FIFA ban.

“The fact that we have been stripped of hosting rights is already difficult for us,” he said.

Protesters marched through the capital Jakarta this month waving Indonesian and Palestinian flags and demanding that Israel not be allowed to participate.

The Indonesian population is predominantly Muslim. Most Indonesian Muslims practice a moderate version of Islam, but there has been a rise in religious conservatism in recent years that has crept into politics.

Earlier this week, the PSSI said the loss of hosting rights would hurt the chances of Indonesian football teams to participate in other FIFA tournaments, while the economic losses would amount to “billions of rupees”. “.

FIFA said on Wednesday it had pledged to help the PSSI following a deadly stampede last year that left 135 spectators dead at a stadium in East Java.

“The FIFA team members will continue to be present in Indonesia in the coming months and will provide the required assistance to the PSSI, under the leadership of President Thohir,” FIFA said in the statement.

“A new meeting between the FIFA President and the PSSI President for further discussions will be scheduled soon. »

As hosts, Indonesia automatically qualified for the Under-20 World Cup, but they haven’t played in the tournament since 1979.