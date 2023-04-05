Bochum fire brigade extinguishes burning car on A 40: three injured

Bochum.

Three people were injured in a car fire on the A 40 on Wednesday morning. Traffic is backing up in the direction of Essen.

The Bochum fire brigade is in use on the A 40. A burning car had to be extinguished. Traffic is backing up in the direction of Essen because of the extinguishing work. Three people were injured in the incident.

A 40: Three people are injured in a car fire near the Ruhrpark

As a spokesman for the fire brigade reports, an emergency call reached the control center shortly after 8 a.m. The caller reported a burning car on the A 40 near the Ruhrpark junction. When firefighters arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames, but was quickly extinguished.

“There are three slightly injured people,” said the fire department spokesman on request at 8:30 a.m. The clearing and clean-up work continues. Traffic on the A 40 in the direction of Essen is backed up because one lane is not available. The Bochum fire brigade tweeted on Twitter with a photo showing a cloud of smoke over the motorway from the control center. “But this has now warped,” it says.





