Boeing suffers losses in the 4th quarter of 2023

Boeing reported in a statement a loss of $23 million in the fourth quarter of last year, smaller than expected.

The company’s note does not address medium-term financial forecasts in light of the latest aircraft safety crisis, which will slow aircraft deliveries.

In a message addressed to the group’s employees and sent to the press, president Dave Calhoun stated that he remains focused on “the actions” the company is taking “to ensure the highest level of safety and quality.”

“This incident should never have happened and cannot happen again,” the FAA said in a statement, after a panel known as a “door plug” exploded as the plane flew over the western US state of Oregon. .

The Alaska Airlines aircraft successfully made an emergency landing with no fatalities or serious injuries.

US regulators have since grounded 171 737 MAX 9 aircraft with the same configuration as the plane involved in last Friday’s incident.

The FAA said it “initiated an investigation to determine whether Boeing failed to ensure that finished products met their approved design and were fit to operate safely in accordance with FAA regulations.”

