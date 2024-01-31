Starting to accept applications for Section 8

This year, the city will begin accepting new Section 8 applications for the first time in nearly 15 years.

This was announced by Mayor Adams in his state of the city last week.

Something that fills Blanca Martínez, a mother of four children who works as a domestic worker, with hope.

Blanca Martínez, Far Rockaway resident

“Because maybe what I have left I can use for food and whatever personal needs and to help my children.”

This is happening in the midst of a housing crisis, with rising rents and more people experiencing homelessness.

So far, about 100,000 households in New York use Section 8 vouchers to pay rent, while about 7,000 people are on the waiting list, according to NYCHA.

“It helps me. I’m paying 1500 now for a room. “I’m happy,” adds Haydee Rivera.

Adams said the housing authority will begin taking new applications later this year.

And although it is not yet known exactly when, housing rights activists are urging New Yorkers to remain alert and prepared to apply.

Yoselin Genao Estrella, executive director of Neighborhood Housing Services of Queens.

“Because this opportunity comes very rarely, we have waited for this for more than 15 years, it is important that not only what the program is about, but also who qualifies, how we can apply.”

Under the federally backed Section 8 program, recipients only pay 30 to 40 percent of their income on rent and their vouchers have no expiration date.

To be eligible, those who apply must be US citizens or have a Green Card.

The income limit is less than $50,000 a year for a single person and less than $70,600 for a family of four.

“No, we can’t take it or this is a lottery, you never know, so the most important thing and the worst thing you can do is have the need and do nothing,” adds Yoselin.

Once the new Section 8 application is available, the organization, Neighborhood Housing Services of Queens, will be offering assistance to borough residents in completing the application.

For more information you can call the phone number 718 457 1017.