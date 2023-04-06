Bombshell! Tyreek Hill, of the Dolphins, sets a date for his retirement and it will not be long

The Dolphins can dream of NFL playoffs and in one of those, even lifting a Vince Lombardi trophy, but that wish may end soon and thanks to Tyreek Hill.

The receiver is one of the best players on the entire squad, no one doubts that; besides, It is a careful weapon in the team’s offense, it is the main objective of Tua Tagovailoa.

And to be honest, Tyreek Hill has been a perfect fit for the Dolphins’ offense. He gets along well with Tua Tagovailoa and with his teammate Jaylen Waddle, the other catcher.

Having Tyreek Hill in top physical shape is synonymous with security on the gridiron and that the Dolphins have the ability to dreameven once more… losing it, it’s disastrous.

Peeeeeeeero, that can end soon because ‘Cheetah’ has already set a date for his retirement and unfortunately, for all the fans of the ‘Dolphins’ it won’t be long before that.

Retirement plans for Tyreek Hill

Calm Dolphins, which basically, Tyreek Hill’s possible retirement It doesn’t have much to do with you anymore, well It would arrive once the contract is finished with the franchise.

‘Cheetah’ sat on Fan Nation to talk about returning to his ex-home, Aarrowheadwhen the Dolphins visit the Chiefs in the 2023 NFL season.

The thing is, they also asked him about his future and that he will be about to complete 10 seasons in the NFL: “I’m going for 10, man. I’m going to end this contract with the Dolphins and then I’m leaving.. I want to get into the business side. I want to do many things in my life, brotherTyreek Hill said.

He basically mentioned that after the 2025 season, he would leave the Dolphins because he would not extend his contract or look for some other organization to continue his career.

Fortunately, we can still enjoy a few good years from Tyreek Hill, but knowing that they would be the last. Each TD will be more than special than the other.

