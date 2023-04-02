Brazil: they rescued four Argentines who worked in conditions of slavery

In Rio Grande do Sul, four Argentine workers, including a child under the age of 14, were rescued by the authorities after being forced to work in slave-like conditions, without drinking water, for a company that produces firewood for the industry. cellulose.

Originally from the northeastern region of Argentina, two workers arrived in August to work as loggers while another two arrived in March, but never received a salary, with the promise that they would be paid upon completion of the job. Installed in the Nova Petrópolis area, their camp consisted of several canvas tents, they did not have drinking water or electricity and they cooked on top of some stones.

The Military Brigade’s investigation began when they received a complaint about workers abandoned by their employers on rural property, with no resources to survive. After rescuing the Argentines, the police detained a man who remains at the Federal Police headquarters in Caxías do Sul accused of “reduction to servitude.”

On the side of the workers, having entered Brazil illegally, the four must return to Argentina after the employer deposits the money owed.