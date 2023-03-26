Breast cancer can also affect men / Approximately 700 men develop breast cancer every year / Diagnosis and treatment are similar to those for women

Word & picture publishing group – health reports

As a man to the gynecologist? Although this is rare, it does happen: In Germany, around 700 men and 70,000 women develop breast cancer every year. The disease occurs in men usually in the second half of life on. “The tumor develops in the mammary glands, which are also present in men”, explains Professor Michael Untch, chief physician for gynecology and obstetrics at the Berlin Helios Clinic, in the health magazine “Apotheken Umschau”.

Cancer mutations in genetic predisposition

Men should therefore also pay more attention to their bodies and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Increased caution is required if relatives have already been affected by the disease, for example mother or aunt. Then men should be tested for cancer mutations after consulting a doctor. Male patients usually notice the cancer when they soap themselves in the shower. You feel a knot that is the Nipple pulls in or fluid leaks. Then there is no valuable time to lose – and go to the doctor immediately.

Diagnosis is via mammography

Diagnosis and treatment are similar to those in women. The breast is x-rayed to diagnose the tumor. The breast is compressed and irradiated like that of a woman – a mammogram. A tissue sample can be used to determine whether the tumor is benign or malignant and how fast it is growing. If the tumor has already spread, the patients usually go through one chemotherapy and anti-hormonal therapyto inhibit estrogen in the body. In addition, the breast is regularly irradiated to prevent a new tumor.

