Brest: two 16-year-old minors suspected of having fatally knocked down an octogenarian

They are suspected of having fatally run over an 84-year-old woman on Wednesday with a two-wheeled vehicle in the popular district of Pontanézen, north of Brest.

Two 16-year-old minors were taken into custody for “aggravated manslaughter” on Thursday morning after surrendering to police who suspected them of having fatally knocked down an octogenarian in Brest on Wednesday, sources said. police and judiciary.

These two 16-year-olds went to the police station where “they were immediately placed in police custody for the acts of aggravated manslaughter”, Brest public prosecutor Camille Miansoni told AFP.

Hit by a motorcycle

Riding a “large displacement” two-wheeler, they are suspected of having fatally knocked down an 84-year-old woman on Wednesday in the popular district of Pontanézen, north of Brest.

According to the prosecutor, the victim, “an old lady born in 1938 was mowed down by a motorcycle or a scooter traveling at high speed”. “The rescue team arrived on the scene could only note the death of the victim at 5:15 p.m.,” added the prosecutor.

According to Camille Miansoni, the investigators identified the identity of several direct witnesses of the scene of the accident.

Identified minors

Heard on Wednesday evening, these witnesses all said that the motorcycle ridden by the two young people “was traveling at very high speed”.

“The old lady was crossing the road on the protected passage. She was thrown by the shock and the motorcycle continued on its way without stopping”, explained the prosecutor of Brest.

According to a police source at AFP, confirming information from the daily The Telegrambefore their placement in police custody, the two minors “had been identified since yesterday (Wednesday)” by the police.

The prosecutor confirmed the opening of an investigation by the Departmental Security which “will have to determine the precise circumstances of the accident and the possible respective role of each of the defendants”.

The two suspects are “unfavorably known” to the police, according to The Telegram.