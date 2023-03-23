Coti and Bandalos Chinos launched “Chinese Porcelain”

The renowned Argentine singer Coti Sorokin joined the rising band Bandalos Chinos for the single “Porcelana China”, the first preview of the forthcoming studio material by the native of Rosario.

“It’s a song I wrote in Madrid, it’s a song with a lot of influence from a very current sound, but at the same time it’s very Charly Garcia, very 80’s, very electro from the Flaco Spinetta era, with that sound and at the same time very modern. Because there’s like a back to that, it’s a sound that I love,” the singer said about this collaboration.

Two years after the release of his latest single, Coti returns more recharged than ever and with a new hit under his arm: “Porcelana China”, a song that inevitably encourages you to dance without losing that rock quota.

“It turns me to my first more electronic records like modern clicks. We made the music with Renzo Luca, it’s an amazing feat with what for me is the band of the moment that reflects the national rock songbook, which is Bandalos Chinos. A super band of beautiful musicians, very talented and prolific, good composers. It is a privilege for me to bring up this topic with them”, added the native of Rosario about the production and the union with the rising Argentine band.

On April 14, Coti will perform at the C Art Media Complex, with a completely renovated show, with guests, and will present new songs from his new album. In fact, tickets are already on sale through the LivePass system.

He will soon announce his new tour of Argentina, Spain, Chile, Paraguay, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Germany and more.