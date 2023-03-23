Von der Leyen: put pressure on abducted children

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wants to join international forces to find the Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia. “We want to exert international pressure together to take all conceivable measures to determine the whereabouts of the children,” said von der Leyen yesterday at the EU summit in Brussels. Among other things, she would like to work with UN organizations and organize a conference.

We know of 16,200 deported children, of whom only 300 have returned so far. Von der Leyen spoke of a “cruel memory of the darkest times in our history” and described the kidnapping of the children as a war crime. The arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin is therefore fully justified.

The International Criminal Court based in The Hague issued an arrest warrant against Putin for war crimes in Ukraine last week. Investigators hold the Kremlin chief responsible for kidnapping children from occupied Ukrainian territories to Russia. Moscow, in turn, claims to have brought the children to safety from hostilities.