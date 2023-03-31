Brittany: 15 months in prison required against the director of a slaughterhouse after the death of a young man

The director was prosecuted for manslaughter, with aggravating circumstance, deliberate breach of an obligation of safety and prudence.

A 15-month suspended prison sentence was requested Thursday at the Saint-Brieuc Criminal Court against the former director of a slaughterhouse in Lanfains (Côtes-d’Armor) where an 18-year-old young man died in 2021.

Dead in 2021

A criminal fine of 375,000 euros was also required against the company LDC.

The victim, a technical-commercial BTS student in Rennes, died trapped under two boxes filled with poultry carcasses on October 25, 2021 in this slaughterhouse.

It was the first day of his employment contract which was normally due to end two weeks later. He had come to work in this slaughterhouse during the All Saints holidays. Judgment was reserved for May 25.