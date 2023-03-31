The Petro government confirmed that for now an air emergency will not be declared in Colombia

After the extraordinary committee in which the air transport authorities In Colombia during the afternoon of March 30, the Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes, confirmed that through the Unified Command Post (PMU) the mobilization of the thousands of users who are “stranded” in the main airports in the country.
The head of the Transport portfolio announced that for now the air emergency will not be declaredand that the Ministry of Transportation will request resources from the Ministry of Finance so that aircraft of satin and of the Air Force transfer the affected passengers.
These transfers will begin with trips from the San Andres archipelago bound for the three main cities of Colombia: Bogotá, Medellín and Cali.
In addition, the Minister of Transportation affirmed that the authorities will continue working to guarantee passenger trips on the eve of scheduled trips within the framework of the Greater Week.
“Some work groups convened by the authorities have been activated, in order to evaluate the necessary measures to guarantee that users who bought tickets for Easter can travel,” Reyes confirmed at the press conference.
Guillermo Reyes did not completely rule out the measure air emergency in the country; assured that on Monday, April 3, a Minister council in which this decision would be made. In addition, he warned that the national government took all preventive measures to prevent a situation of this magnitude from occurring.
“Ultra Air operated with six planes, he did it under normal conditions; however, the issue of gasoline, foreign currency and the situation of the costs derived from the VAT increase, generated difficulties that were reported by the authorities and led us to request the financial statements of the companies”, Reyes justified.
Even though the control operations were taken on time, the decision to cease operations of Ultra Air took both the ministry and the users of the airline by surprise, “without prior notice, the authorities were notified of the cessation of operations,” he said.
Developing…