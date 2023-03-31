VIDEO: Two brothers who together have 42 tickets at the police station were arrested for a robbery

Two teenagers accused of robbing a kiosk at 1 and 50 were detained by the police in the last few hours after the owner of the place recognized them on the street after having seen them act through the security cameras of the place.

The minors are known by the police and due to the large amount of income they accumulate at the police station, they are known by the police as the “macana brothers”: between the two they fell arrested 42 times.

The brothers, this time were arrested together for steal a shop in the center of the city. security cameras they filmed them prowling the area before entering.

In the early hours of Wednesday they entered the kiosk in the center of La Plata after forcing a door and They took money from the cash register.

The owner of the place identified the thieves and contacted the police. The agents of the 1st Police Station began the search for the minors and detained them in 52 y 116 to transfer them again in a patrol car.

As they indicated, in the police station they saw that the criminals had stolen $20.000 from the cash register.

It should be noted that because they are minors they will be released and handed over to their parents.