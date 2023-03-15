The new deputy chief of the Province Police took office

The Minister of Security, Claudio Brilloni, today appointed the new deputy chief of the Province Police, police director José Eduardo Senn, during a ceremony that took place in the Patio de Armas of the Regional Unit II, in the city of Rosario.

In this regard, the minister highlighted that “at the time, when the police chief, Martín García, took office, I said that it was one of the happiest moments of my life, being able to be in front of the police of my province and put the new boss; Today the same happiness overwhelms me because we have already formed the work team”.

Referring to the new deputy police chief, Brilloni stated that “we find ourselves with a man who has shown that he will be up to the circumstances, the demands, and will have the responsibility of accompanying police action in all its forms” , he remarked.

Likewise, the minister pointed out that “we have to combine and neutralize crime, drug trafficking, drug dealing, we no longer have any more options or time to lament, and it requires courage from each of us, the decision to carry out prevention actions , criminal intelligence and judicial investigation, and we are going to do it because we are convinced not only of public security policies, but of the worth and honor of each and every one of you.”

Senn previously served as Head of the Public Order Units Group of the URIX (Compulsory General Department); head of the URXIV (San Javier department); and head of the URXV (San Jerónimo department).

The ceremony was also attended by the Secretary of Public Security, Marcos Romero; the undersecretaries of Prevention and Control, Priscila Villalobos; Police Control, Raquel Cosgaya; Preventive Security, Gustavo Puchetta; of Criminal Investigation, Dario Monti; Training and Training, Cristian Bataglino; and of Well-being and Gender in the Police, Carlos Cámpora; the directors of Well-being and Gender in the Police, Luz Rondina; and from Territorial Complaint Centers, Daniela Ghiorzi; and the head of the Criminal Investigation Agency, Doris del Valle Abdala.