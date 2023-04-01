Bruno Guillon “beta tester” of Fort Boyard: he confides in his experience with the game of France 2

Questioned by Sophie Davant on M Radio, Bruno Guillon returned to his participation in Fort Boyard on France 2. Participations so numerous that he considers himself the “beta tester” of the show.
The continuation under this advertisement
This Saturday, April 1, Bruno Guillon was the guest of Sophie Davant on M Radio in the show Pleased to meet you. The opportunity for him to reconsider his record held in Fort Boyard. To date, he is the candidate who has participated in the France 2 program the most times. A source of pride for him, who is from the fort region. “I admit I’m pretty proud of that, because I am from Charente-Maritime. So me, I knew Fort Boyard when it was a ruin. I even had the chance to go inside Fort Boyard before it was a TV show. In cycling, we speak of a regional stage. SO, I’m a bit of a regional stopover when I go there.”
“The new trials, they test them on me”
“As I often say, I go there first to see the team. To see Olivier (Minne, editor’s note) who is a friend in life and afterwards, incidentally to do the show. But suddenly, I became a bit like Fort Boyard’s beta tester. Which means all the new tests, they test them on me and then they put the other candidates in them“, he added in stride. And when Sophie Davant asks him if he is a great sportsman, he replied with a laugh: “It shows !”
The continuation under this advertisement
Bruno Guillon at the animation of a new game
Bruno Guillon will be hosting a brand new game tonight on France 2. He and Nagui will host Your life at stake from this Saturday, April 1. 300 candidates will be gathered on the TV set and some will be chosen at random to participate in events inspired by their lives. For example: a driver who spends his time in his truck will be questioned about the highway code. And for this game, Nagui and Bruno Guillon will wet the jersey. If a candidate answers incorrectly, they will suffer the consequences. During the press conference, Bruno Guillon even revealed that his comrade had to see an osteopath after the first day of rehearsals. “Nagui had an osteopathy session because when you go all the way into a door, it’s painful”did he declare.
Article written with the collaboration of 6Medias.