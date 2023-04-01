Death threats and destruction in 7 and 51

Yesterday afternoon there were moments of extreme tension and violence in the heart of La Plata, more precisely in Plaza San Martín. There, a subject threatened the security agents of the Commune and even broke the windows of the gazette.

It happened a few meters from 7 and 51. According to the police report to which this newspaper had access, the defendant nicknamed “El Mencha” (by his last name), aged 33, rebuked the agents who were monitoring the area. He first yelled at them and when they tried to calm him down, he began to threaten them with death. Far from calming down, he continued in violent tune and smashed two windows of the sentry box.

Finally, and with the police intervention that arrived after an alert to 911, “El Mencha” ended up in prison at the First Police Station.