Bruno Le Maire wants to deprive crooked influencers of social networks

On March 24, the government presented the conclusions of work aimed at better regulating the sector of influence on social networks, to protect the youngest from scams and numerous excesses.

On Instagram or TikTok, the faces admired by young Internet users are sometimes not the real ones. With the great popularity of beauty filters on the main platforms used by influencers, the effects of these publications on the mental health of Internet users are becoming worrying. On March 24, Bruno Le Maire unveiled the results of the work aimed at feeding the bill intended to regulate the activities of influencers, with the risk of a ban on practicing.

Among the main proposals is the obligation for all influencers to report the fictitious nature of their publication, in the event of the application of any beauty filter. An element that appears in the cross-party bill, which will be debated on March 28 in the National Assembly.

Prohibition to practice

The content “having been modified by any image processing process must be accompanied by the mention: ‘Retouched images’. This mention must be visible in all formats on the modified content, photo or video, and this during the entire viewing” specifies the text, taking up a measure already adopted by Norway in 2021.

Among the other abuses targeted by the text, the promotion of dangerous products or services, starting with the promotion of alcoholic beverages, sports betting or financial products. Advertisements for cosmetic medicine or surgery will also be strictly prohibited.

“We won’t let anything pass. No drift, no abuse, no embezzlement” warned the Minister of Economy Bruno Le Maire.

The Minister then insisted on an unprecedented measure, which is one of the most important in his view, and which is linked to the introduction of a legal definition of the profession of influencer: in the event of fraud, influencers may face a ban from practicing.

A sanction which may take the form of a deletion – temporary or permanent – ​​of their accounts on social networks, explains Bruno Le Maire. Provided that Instagram, TikTok, platforms based abroad, agree to play the game.