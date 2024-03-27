Bruno Vila, from Mozos de Arousa, issues a statement after his last controversy in Bailando con las estrellas

Dancing with the Stars is posing a real challenge for Bruno Vila, the young man who achieved fame thanks to his skill in another Telecinco contest: Chain Reaction. The Galician cannot convince the jury of the dance program so every week gets bad reviews that begin to take a toll on your mood. This is not making me have a good week mentally. I came to have a good time, like everyone else, and it seems unfair to me that they put me in a situation that doesn’t allow me to do so, he claimed during the eleventh gala.

If they want to throw me out, let them throw me out, but let me have a good time, even if it’s just leaving through the door, added Bruno Vila. A speech that has been very popular on social networks where the television channel has not stopped receiving countless messages of affection. For this reason, The young man has published a forceful statement on his profile where he clarifies his latest controversy on Dancing with the Stars and appreciate all the displays of affection.

I want to thank each and every one of you for all the support at the last gala. It was something incredible that I can only thank you for doing everything I could to have a good semi-finalhe begins by saying.

Bruno Vila, for all

The one from Vilagarca de Arousa makes it clear that he does not plan to give up despite the returns that Julia Gmez, Blanca Li, Gorka Mrquez, Antonia DellAtte and Boris Izaguirre make to him week after week. I’m not going to give up because doing so would be telling you that, if something costs you and they criticize you, throw in the towel, and I wouldn’t feel good about myself setting that example.ade.

In his statement, Bruno Vila also has words of affection towards his fellow contestant, the dancer Athenea Pérez. I want to publicly recognize the work of my partner and her dance teacher, Sergi Pedros. For me, Athenea, apart from having shown that she is a great dancer, is a partner with great values. Beautiful outside and inside. Wishing all my teammates the best, I would like to reach the final with her, he concludes.

