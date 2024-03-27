King Charles III tries to reconcile William and Harry

MIAMI.- The prince Harry He was at the residence of his father, the king. Charles III, in London, on February 6, a day after Buckingham Palace announced that the monarch has cancer.

The king’s youngest son was photographed arriving in a motorcade at Clarence House, near Buckingham Palace, after flying to London from Los Angeles.

However, the two have a troubled relationship: Harry left his royal duties in 2020 and moved to California with his wife, Meghan. Royal officials announced on February 5 that the 75-year-old king was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer and is receiving treatment.

Despite the distancing, on February 16 the prince stated that his father’s illness could help unite the British royal family again.

The Duke of Sussex continued in an interview with the program Good Morning America of the ABC network who immediately got on a plane to London as soon as he learned of the diagnosis, through his own father.

“I love my family,” said Harry, in his first public statements about the state of health of the 75-year-old king.

Plans of Carlos III with his family

Given this provision, it is worth wondering if King Charles III is willing to create a reconciliation between Harry and the entire family, mainly with the heir to the throne: his brother. William

According to Marca.com, The 75-year-old is expected to take the initiative in mending various bridges within the family, rather than waiting for this to happen naturally.

“There are not believed to be any plans for Harry to return to the UK as a royal, but the king would like the couple to meet and speak openly about their differences. He wants this to happen in Scotland, where he hopes to keep everyone in mind.” the family at the end of this year,” said the Spanish media.

“It is almost certain that one of the king’s motivations is that he rarely sees his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, since they live in the United States with Harry and Meghan Markle. With Kate Middleton facing health problems more than ever, the Royal experts believe that King Charles will summon his family to Balmoral for a summit,” he added. Marca.com.

Suspension of public events

After less than 18 months of reign, the 75-year-old monarch has suspended his public appearances, although he will continue to deal with state affairs such as weekly meetings with the prime minister and will not delegate his constitutional tasks as head of state.

The palace said that Charles, who has generally been in good health, remains very positive about this treatment and is looking forward to returning to public work as soon as possible.

Charles III became king in September 2022 when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died at age 96 after 70 years on the throne.

News of the king’s diagnosis came as his daughter-in-law, Kate, Princess of Wales, recovers from abdominal surgery that required her to be hospitalized for about two weeks.