Budget dispute I Lindner: New building next to the Chancellery “dispensable”

Additional requests in the billions: Finance Minister Lindner does not want to go into that. He also teases against a project by Chancellor Scholz.

In the budget dispute of the traffic light coalition, Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner has demanded that positions and other projects be put to the test “in the narrower sense of the government”. As an example, the FDP chairman said on Wednesday evening in the ARD program “Maischberger”: “I believe that in times of more home office and location-flexible work, a new building next to the chancellery, which costs at least 800 million, is unnecessary.”

Lindner was obviously referring to the planned expansion of the Chancellery. According to information from government circles in September, 777 million euros were estimated for this.

Lindner: “That’s my job”

According to Lindner, there is now 65 percent location-flexible work in the Ministry of Finance, “that means the colleagues can work from home or on the go, and they also use it”. But it also follows that office space can be used differently and limited. “So why such an expensive new building?” said Lindner. Referring to Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), he added: “I think he will be displeased that I’ve suggested this here, but that’s my job.”