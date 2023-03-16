Honduras is getting closer to China – warned by the US

On Wednesday, Honduran President Xiomara Castro announced that the country will begin a process to establish diplomatic relations with China.

China welcomes the announcement.

– China is willing to develop a relationship of friendship and cooperation with Honduras and other countries in the world, says Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin.

China does not accept countries having relations with both Beijing and the Taiwanese rule in Taipei, and Honduras has until now been one of only 14 countries in the world to have diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

There is no word on whether Honduras and China’s relationship means that the country is now cutting ties with Taiwan.

Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina announces that there are financial reasons behind the change.

– We need investments and collaborations. Honduras has enormous needs and Taiwan has not met them, he says.

The article is updated