Bull, Scallop is a mysterious oggetto: little minuti and poi l’infortunio – Toro.it

When he arrives at Torino, Ronaldo Vieira has played little and if he is unfortunate: fine now he is a mysterious oggetto

Oltre a Ilic e Gravillon, in the winter session of calciomercato al Turin is also arrived Ronaldo Vieira. Arrived from Sampdoria in prestito, in exchange for the young man Emirhan Ilkhan, in a granata jersey he has not found another fortune. Ilic is a great player, but Lukic’s departure has not numerically changed the situation in the field. Così il Torino has preferred dare via the class 2004 turkish, but I will take on a midfielder with more experience. Sin che il número 14 abbia giocato poco y si sia fatto male subito, senza poter demostrare il proprio value. At the moment a mistero nella rosa garnet rhymes.

His adventure to the Bull

I have a number of players in the following stages: 17 have played in Serie A and one in the Coppa Italia, with 3 winning squads. Say this però, only one in granata, contro l’Udinese. In that case, the midfielder had fatto il suo esordio in granata, entering Linetty’s post at 76 ‘. For the rest of the Panchina against Fiorentina (Coppa Italia), Milan and Cremonese. Due to misfortune, a contusion to the ginocchio that costs it ancora adesso a stare fuori. He has jumped due to physical problems in matches against Juventus, Bologna, Lecce and Napoli. Juric in conference stamp has said that he will not return soon, like Lazaro and Zima.

The race and the rapport with Juric

Sampdoria bought it in 2018 for 7.10 million euros from Leeds. Il Verona di Juric poi, nel 2020, aveva speso 750 thousand euro per see it in prestito fino a fine stagione. Also in gialloblù però, he has had several physical problems, which have cost him a lot to jump. Now the Croatian technician has turned it around again, this time in granata: “Ronaldo Vieira is a mancava giocatore, he has balanced the rose because it is toasted”. Poi però ha anche ammesso che con lui in panchina, il giocatore no mai avuto molta fortuna.