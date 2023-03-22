M3GAN: bid on a signed horror package

That a doll would take its job so seriously is something Gemma never imagined when she gave it to her niece.

After all, she works for a toy company and programmed the lifelike doll herself. But the artificial intelligence-enabled M3GAN (available digitally, March 30th on DVD and Blu-ray) takes her role as best friend deadly seriously.

Gerard Johnstone is directing M3GAN from a screenplay by Akela Cooper, based on a story by James Wan, the master of horror.

Ronny Chiang can be seen alongside Allison Williams. M3GAN was produced by horror specialists Jason Blum and James Wan.

M3GAN appears digitally and on Blu-ray & DVD as well as in the cinema version as well as in the uncut version.

Programmed for friendship, M3GAN is no ordinary toy, designed to be a child’s best friend and parent’s ally.

When robotics expert Gemma (Allison Williams) unexpectedly becomes the guardian of her orphaned niece, she takes the prototype high-tech doll home with her.

A momentous decision, because M3GAN develops an almost murderous protective instinct.

