Bundesliga-Interest an PAOK-Keeper Kotarski

Dominik Kotarski arouses increasing interest in Germany. As the Greek ‘sportime.gr’ reports, an unnamed Bundesliga club has recently scouted the 23-year-old goalkeeper from PAOK Saloniki at least three times. Fourth in the Greek Super League, Kotarski is one of the positives of the current season.

In the summer, the goalkeeper switched from HNK Gorica to Salonika for two million euros and developed into a top performer. In 30 competitive games, Kotarski was able to keep his box clean 17 times. For the Croatian U21 national team, the 1.89-metre-tall right-footed guard kept goal a total of twelve times. His contract with PAOK runs until 2026.

