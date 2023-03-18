Confidence abounds in Cobresal and they warn Colo Colo: “We are going to leave the three points at home”

Colo Colo will face Cobresal at the El Cobre stadium in El Salvador, a venue where the Cacique already triumphed in the last match played between the two. For this reason, the mining team does not want to repeat history and they told the Albos that they will leave the three points in the north.

Colo Colo traveled to the north of our country to face Cobresal in the mining camp in El Salvador. At the El Cobre stadium, Albos and Legionarios will animate a match valid for date 9 of the National Championship, where both squads arrive with the need to add three points to climb positions in the standings.

While visiting the 2,600 meters above sea level It is not an easy task, the cast of Gustavo Quinteros already knows what it is to win in the desert, when last year they defeated Gustavo Huerta’s team 2-0, with goals from Juan Martín Lucero and Alexander Oroz. For this reason, from Cobresal they know that this result cannot be repeated and it was Gaston Lezcanoin conversation with TNT Sports, who emphasized that “last game they beat us here at home where we made very serious mistakeswhich cost us the goals and against those teams you can’t do it”.

Cobresal wants to leave the three points at home

The forward of the team that will play at home wants to take advantage of the geographical conditions, although it is clear to him that this situation is no longer such an important factor. Thus, it was clear that “We have to become strong at home, take advantage of the altitude. That’s an important factor, I think that before there was a little more difference, but I think that today that was evened out a lot.”

For the same reason, the Cat does not want surprises on his court and delivered his formula to be respected from the moment the ball begins to roll on the grass. Lezcano knows that “you have to be focused, not make mistakes and try to drown out your opponent from the first minute and show from the start that we are going to leave the three points at home”.

Lastly, the mining attacker is clear about the quality that Colo Colo has, although they know “that we are facing a rival that they say is not coming or is not playing like last season, where they were very oiled. We know that very important players were lost in the Quinteros scheme, but we know that they have great players.”

Colo Colo and Cobresal will face each other this Saturday, March 18, starting at 6:00 p.m. at the El Cobre stadium in El Salvador. All the details can be found LIVE and ONLINE through DaleAlbo.cl.