Market – Munich : Manchester United is active for Disasi !

the 21/03/2023 12h11

Disasi a la cote in Europe

Under contract until June 2025, Axel Disasi could leave AS Monaco at the end of the season. Manchester United are already starting to place their pawns to recruit the French international defender.

Soon the time for a new challenge for Axel Disasi? Arrived from Reims in 2020, the central defender has become an indispensable element in Monaco, where the question of his future will arise next summer despite a contract running until June 2025.

Author of good performances which allowed him to compete in the World Cup in Qatar with the France team, the Monegasque could be tempted to take a step forward during the next transfer window in order to continue his progress in a more upscale club. Especially since the former Rémois, already targeted by PSG last summer, has no shortage of prestigious suitors.

Bayern and Manchester United interested

In Germany, the great Bayern Munich keeps an eye on the Habs. The Bavarian club appreciates his profile and could be tempted to strengthen his French colony (Hernandez, Pavard, Upamecano, Sarr, Coman, Tel). But the Rekordmeister will have to deal with competition from Manchester United. Indeed, the English club has also been monitoring the native of Gonesse for several months and has even just taken action.

This Tuesday, Foot Mercato affirms that a meeting took place, two weeks ago, between the Mancunian leaders and the entourage of Disasi. If the Red Devils begin to place their pawns in this file, nothing yet allows us to say that they will make an offer for the Monegasque, the price of which is estimated at 50 million euros. But this confirms the good rating of the 25-year-old player. Who should experience a restless summer.

