Long wait for Colo Colo: Why does the National Championship have a three-week break?

After the defeat against Cobresal, Colo Colo will have to wait a long time to compete again on the next date of the National Championship. At least, the Cacique will have a friendly and will play the pending match against Huachipato.

Colo Colo’s loss to Cobresal left no one happy in Macul. The match against the Miners was the perfect opportunity to return to victories, but the team led by Gustavo Huerta surprised a white team that looked very bad when defending.

For the same reason, and also thinking about the Copa Libertadores, Gustavo Quinteros has a lot of work to do. And luckily for the technician, he will have a little more time to find answers to the operation of the equipment, since the National Championship, which lived its date number 9, will have an important break, only resuming on the weekend of April 16 when Popular visits the Catholic University.

Why the National Championship for so long?

The big question that fans are asking is why this almost three-week break is due. The FIFA date that is coming is one of the reasons that exist to suspend the national tournament, since the Chilean National Team will face Paraguay on Monday, March 27 starting at 9:30 p.m. at the Monumental Stadium. But afterwards, there are still doubts regarding the reasons for organizing this break.

Also, This stop is due to the completion of the second phase of Copa Chile. From the Federation they want to start the round of the competition where the First A and First B teams enter to compete for the traditional award. Along with the above, The fact that there are so many games pending is also the cause of football stoppingsince they will recover during these three weeks.

For example, Colo Colo will have his match pending against Huachipato on March 31 or April 1. In fact, the steel team has another commitment to play against Unión Española and it is planned for the weekend of April 7 and 8, which also coincides with Easter. The thing is The ANFP’s idea, at least for now, is to catch up with all the matches that were suspended in Primera A and Primera B due to the fires in the south.

Colo Colo will still jump onto the field

Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Eternal Champion will continue to have action. To the pending match against Huachipato, the Farewell to Esteban Paredes in which a friendly match will be played against Colón de Santa Fe this Saturday March 25th. In this way, Popular has guaranteed his appearance on the pitch for at least two more weeks.

For date 10 of the National Championship, Colo Colo will face Universidad Católica on date and stage to be defined. The only thing clear is that it will be the weekend of April 16 and that you can follow all the alternatives LIVE and ONLINE through DaleAlbo.cl.