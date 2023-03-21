Aubameyang back to Barca?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is still an issue at FC Barcelona. According to a report by ‘Mundo Deportivo’, the Blaugrana already showed interest in the striker’s return in the winter. At that time, however, the obligation was not possible for financial reasons. Barça could try again in the summer.

Aubameyang himself is still in close contact with his former club. The 33-year-old striker is hardly in demand at Chelsea. He was last in the starting XI in the Premier League at the beginning of January. Aubameyang’s contract runs until 2024. Atlético Madrid and AC Milan are also said to be interested.

