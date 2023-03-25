Javiera Grez has clear goals in Colo Colo: “Revalidate the title and fight for the Libertadores”

La Chica referred to how the Albas arrive at their debut in the 2023 National Championship and was optimistic about playing a good role on all fronts that they will play this season.

There is practically nothing left for Colo Colo Femenino to return to action and make its debut in the 2023 National Championship, facing Cobresal this Sunday at the Puente Alto Municipal Stadium.

In the prelude to this match, Javiera Grez spoke with DaleAlbo, where he referred to how they arrive at the premiere in the contest and showed optimistic about doing a good job on all fronts who will play this season.

Javiera Grez does not shrink and aims high in Colo Colo in this 2023

In the first instance, the forward spoke about the preseason and maintained that it was “the truth is very hardwith very physical training, very focused on strength, to regain muscle, also very technical and tactical to resume the game we had”.

“The idea is to involve the new players who have arrived and who can understand the game idea of ​​the teacherthat they knew the shirts that the compañeras have, so I think the preparation has been very good and we are 1000% ready for this championship”, he complemented.

Asked about the objectives that the Albas set for themselves, the Girl stated that “We are going to start with everything, we want to revalidate the title from last yearwe are not going to give any advantage and all the matches will be difficult, but physically it will help us for the Copa Libertadores, which will be a great challenge and we have to prepare very well. Of course, our first objective is to qualify first in this phase 1. We are going to win all the games of this first phase”.

Later, he had words for the adaptation of the new additions and pointed out that “Paloma López already understands everythingShe is a spectacular player that any team would like to have. Corina is adapting a lot, which adapts with Fernanda. We are working hard as a team to train and get to know the game model with the teacher”.

Finally, Javiera Grez did not shrink and was clear in pointing out that “We want to ratify the title, we want to lower the 15 and go to compete in the Copa Libertadores, not even to participate, go fight for the cup”.

Colo Colo Femenino will make its debut in the 2023 National Championship this Saturday starting at 11:00 a.m. facing Cobresal at the Puente Alto Municipal Stadium and you can click here to not miss any details of the match.